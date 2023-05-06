IndiGo Takes Delivery Of First Aircraft With More Comfortable Recaro Seats

Indigo is on the path to upgrading its aircraft fleet to make it more comfortable for passengers. Following the goal, the budget Indian carrier took delivery of its first aircraft with Recaro BL3710 passenger seats. These seats will make the journey more comfortable for travellers. Furthermore. these seats weigh 10 kg less than the previous versions resulting in less fuel consumption for the aircraft. The new development aligns with the carrier's goal to reduce emissions and move towards more environmental friendly flights.

Talking about the seats, IndiGo CEO said, "We are thrilled to be the first airline in the subcontinent to offer the award-winning RECARO Aircraft Seating BL3710 onboard our aircraft. The addition of these new seats to our brand-new A321neo aircraft will elevate the overall travel experience for our customers, providing them with more comfort and convenience on short and medium-haul flights. As we continue to expand our network and offer more flight options, we will remain true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time, and affordable travel experience."

IndiGo made its intentions clear to install Recaro seats in its Airbus aircraft back in 2022. Moving ahead to 2023, this is the first of the planes to be delivered with upgraded seats.

“It’s great to see the BL3710 flying for the first time with IndiGo, as it will elevate the passenger experience for their travellers,” said Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO of RECARO Aircraft Seating and RECARO Holding.

The new seats used in the aircraft are manufactured by a German company, Recaro. Specifically, the BL3710 seats used in the aircraft were launched in 2019. These seats have customisable choices and are intended for short- to medium-distance flights. It offers a comfortable layout with ergonomic elements, including built-in neck and backrests

In addition, Recaro offers the seat with options for a sliding tray table, an adjustable headrest, and a tablet holder. However, based on the most recent photographs, it would seem that IndiGo did not choose the extras. Of course, IndiGo chose to have the seats decorated in their traditional blue colour scheme.