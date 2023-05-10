IndiGo Tiruchirappalli-Singapore Flight Diverted To Indonesia Due To 'Burning Smell' In Cabin

Indigo flight en route to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Indonesia. The flight had to make a landing before the designated stop after the crew reported a burning smell from the cabin. The incident occurred with an Airbus A320 aircraft with registration number 6E-1007 from Tiruchirappalli. Reports suggest the aircraft was held at Kualanamu airport for a detailed inspection to fix any problem within the plane.

The Airbus aircraft, during its initial inspection, was found to be satisfactory. During the inspection, all the passengers on the plane were accommodated by the airline. Furthermore, the budget-Indian carrier also arranged another aircraft to fly passengers from Kualanamu to Singapore.

In a similar incident, a Biman Bangladesh flight from Dhaka-Kathmandu was diverted to Patna Airport due to a technical problem with the aircraft. At the time, the officials confirmed that all the passengers were safe in the incident. However, the technical problem was not identified at the time.