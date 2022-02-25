IndiGo to soon start connecting flights from THESE cities to strengthen regional connectivity

IndiGo airlines on February 24 announced its plans to start flights connecting Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to five cities in southern India from March 27 onwards.

"The airline will commence new exclusive flights between Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam, and new flights between Kadapa-Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

Kadapa will be the 73rd city in the country to be connected with IndiGo flights, the release noted.

Also read: Russia bans UK flights over airspace in retaliation to sanctions

While flights on Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes will start from March 27, services on Kadapa-Bangalore and Kadapa-Visakhapatnam routes will begin from March 29.

Meanwhile, airlines also announced Pantnagar as its next destination to strengthen its regional connectivity. The airline will operate ATR aircraft for 6E exclusive direct flights from Pantnagar to Dehradun, and new flights to Delhi as part of its summer 2022 schedule, w.e.f March 27, 2022.

These new flights will strengthen connectivity between Pantnagar and the national and state capital cities. Pantnagar will be the airline’s 2nd destination in the state of Uttarakhand.

“Connectivity to Pantnagar also helps in enhancing tourist footprint in destinations like Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Binsar, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abbott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikot,” said an official.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute