Aviation

IndiGo to start Thiruvananthapuram-Ahmedabad flight operations from June 16

Air passengers will now no longer have to take two flights to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, as IndiGo will soon start its new flight service, reports PTI.

The Indian low cost airline IndiGo, will soon start a new flight service from Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the airport authority has said. The new daily service of private airlines Indigo will start its flight operations from June 16, it said.

"The inward sector flight (6E-5301) departs Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 5am and arrives in Ahmedabad at 9:10am via Mumbai. The return flight (6E-5302) departs Ahmedabad at 5.25 PM and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 9:35pm," the airport authority said in a release.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad. "Travel time will be reduced from 6 hours to 4 hours through the introduction of the new service," the release said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

