'Insects find a way...' Indigo airline responds after Grammy winner Ricky Kej tweets video of cockroach on flight

Grammy award winner Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej recently had an unpleasant experience on an Indigo flight. The two-time Grammy winner shared the video of an insect in an Indigo airline aircraft and tagged the airline along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the post. The video shared by the composer on Twitter showed a cockroach crawling around the window while he was on a flight from Patna to Delhi. Based on the information shared by the composer, the incident occurred with him on 13 October 2022.

Ricky Kej posted on Twitter, saying, "A cockroach travelling with us on IndiGo flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal." After his tweet, Indigo Airlines took note of the situation and responded to the tweet.

The airline said, "Mr Kej, we regret the unpleasant experience you had. We understand that spotting an insect onboard is definitely upsetting, and we take such feedback seriously. While all our aircraft undergo deep cleaning and fumigation before every flight departure, be assured the same was done again immediately after it was brought to our attention. We truly value your patronage and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon for a better experience."

A cockroach travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal :-) @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/EBOZpfcxym — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) October 14, 2022

The video shared by Ricky Kej has garnered over 2 thousand views and is getting lots of reactions from netizens. One of the social media users gave a humorous response to the post, saying, "A perfect example of co-existence, isn't it ?" To which Ricky replied, "Absolutely.. hahaha. Unless the cockroach and it's friends one day bring down the plane. Haha.."

Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they're always there to help. ~Team IndiGo — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 14, 2022

However, some of the other users were appalled after watching the video. One of the users commented on the post, saying, "I find it disappointing that an airline will respond to such a reported issue with a matter-of-fact kind of response and a boilerplate mention of protocol instead of taking it as a motivation to make things even better."