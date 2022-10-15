'Screams fishy...' Jet Airways CEO supports Vistara airline after passenger complains of cockroach in meal

A Vistara airlines passenger has taken to the internet to share the picture of the food he was served while on flight. The passenger claimed that the packaged meal he was given on the airline's flight had a cockroach in it. However, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor believes that the post lacks authenticity and is an attempt to discredit the airline. The social media user going by the name Nikul Solanki shared the pictures of the meal with the caption saying, "small cockroach in Air Vistara meal." The passenger posted two images of the food he was served. The picture shows the platter with Idli sambhar served alongside Upma. The cockroach that he claims to be in his meal can be seen in the photo wrapped up in the Upma.

The post went viral on the internet and has even got the attention of the airline in question. Vistara airlines responded to the post saying, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address the issue at the earliest. Thank you." Replying to the request, Solanki shared his boarding pass and tagged the airline.

Besides the parties involved, the post also got the attention of Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor who questioned the authenticity of the post and the picture showing food with insect in it. The aviation veteran implied that the picture and the post were an attempt to discredit the airline. To back his stand Kapoor mentioned that the post was shared months after the incident.

Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/ebrIyszhvV — NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022

It is to be noted that the boarding pass shared by Solanki shows the date of flight to be August 31, while he posted the picture on October 14. Jet Airways CEO went as far as calling the post a "hit job."

Photo of a supposed cockroach in airline meal doing the rounds on Twitter. Posted by someone with just 3 followers, no other posts, and 2 months after the flight. Screams "fishy". Media, please do some basic checks before taking such posts at face value. This is a hit-job. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) October 15, 2022

In his tweet Sanjiv Kapoor said,"Photo of a supposed cockroach in airline meal doing the rounds on Twitter. Posted by someone with just 3 followers, no other posts, and 2 months after the flight,” Kapoor tweeted. “Screams ‘fishy’. Media, please do some basic checks before taking such posts at face value. This is a hit-job."