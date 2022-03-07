‘Humiliated and denied boarding’, alleges disabled man on Air India flight

As per reports, an Air India pilot denied boarding to a disabled passenger on a flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata. The pilot of Bengaluru-Kolkata flight AI-748, which was scheduled to leave for Kolkata at 2.40 AM, stopped Kaushik Kumar Majumdar from boarding who works at the Indian Statistical Institute.

Mr. Majumdar alleges that he was humiliated and denied boarding after the pilot asked him to disconnect the batteries of his electric wheelchair while he explained why that was impossible.

"I was stopped by the pilot of Air India from boarding. They asked me to disconnect the battery of my wheelchair and only then board the flight, and after putting me through the ordeal for over an hour I was finally not allowed to take the flight," he said.

Prof. Majumdar, of the Indian Statistical Institute in Bengaluru, has flown in Air India at least 25 times since 2009, and this time, he missed his doctor's appointment and a crucial meeting due to the "inhumane" behavior of the pilot, he said.

"I feel humiliated. Everyone was allowed and I was not allowed to board. I was made to wait indefinitely. I wasn't getting a response from the Air India staff. They repeatedly asked me the same question. The last I travelled was on November 8. 2021 from Kolkata to Bengaluru. I have always faced such issues issue only at the Bengaluru Airport," he added.

"Mr Suresh Kumar, one of the employees, explained to pilot Mr Sandeep Marwaha that I have been travelling by Air India flights for the longest time. However, I was repeatedly asked about the number of batteries in my wheelchair. He was very aggressive and not willing to even understand my condition," the passenger said.

In response to the passenger's question why he chose only Air India and not any other airline, he replied, "I was obliged to do that before Air India was privatised. Otherwise, my office wouldn't reimburse. Now, we are free to take any airline. The reason why I take Air India is that they have an Ambu Lift free of cost. On other flights, they charge for the Ambu lift."

Earlier in December 2017, Mr Majumdar claimed that he was abused by Air India ground staff and denied boarding of his flight to Kolkata. Today marks the second time that Mr Majumdar has been prohibited from boarding an Air India flight.

