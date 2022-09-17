IRCTC announces air tour package for Kerala; Check price, details here

For those looking for a retreat in the nature-laden scenic beauties of southern India, the Indian Railways and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package named "Kerala-FOds own Country/EHA009B". The tour package gives the travellers a chance to experience the scenic beauties of Kerala and the rich cultural heritage amalgamation. It is to be noted that the air tour package under IRCTC's Dekho Apna Desh scheme starts at Rs 42,520, covering the tourists for seven nights and eight days on their journey across Kerala. The journey for the travellers under the tour package begins on 19 December 2022.

The Kerala air tour package covers six destinations across Kerala, namely Alleppey, Cochin, Kovalam, Munnar, Thekkady, and Trivandrum. The tour package opens the doors for a multitude of experiences for travellers. In IRCTC's words, "Kerala's culture and traditions, coupled with its varied demographics, have made the state one of the most popular tourist destinations in India."

Kerala tour package: Places covered

The package starts the journey by taking the travellers from Kolkata on a flight to Kochi and ending the eight-day tour back in Kolkata after covering multiple destinations famous in Kerala. To name a few, the package covers places like Cheeyapara Waterfalls, Munnar Sightseeing, Mattupetty Dam, Echo Point, Kundala Dam Lake, pice Plantations or Elephant Ride in Thekkady, Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Jew Synagogue and Jew Town.

Uncover Kerala's delightful culture and traditions with IRCTC's Air tour pakage starting from ₹42,520/- onwards. For details, visit https://t.co/H8WlaOJCYq @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 16, 2022

Kerala tour package: Inclusions

The Kerala air tour package includes airfare for both directions, two nights of accommodation in Cochin and Munnar, and one night in Thekkady, Kumarokom, and Trivandrum. In addition, the package also covers meals on the way meanwhile also covering the costs of transfers and sightseeing.

Before this, IRCTC launched multiple such tour packages via railway for air, covering multiple beautiful destinations in India. Earlier, the tourism organisation had packages to cover the Andaman Islands, Ladakh, and other destinations in part of India.