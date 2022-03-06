Israeli air marshaller signals Russian plane with Ukrainian flag at Tel Aviv airport

A video recently went viral where an Israeli airport worker was spotted waving the Ukrainian flag towards a Russian plane as a mark of protest against the Russian-Ukraine invasion at the Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv. The unidentified man can be seen standing at a terminal, waving the blue and yellow bicolour flag. As per officials, he is now suspended.

One of the persons with his back to the aircraft is filming the passive-aggressive gesture of the man who has now been suspended for trolling the Russian pilots, as per sources. “At the Tel Aviv airport, Russian aircraft are signaled with the flag of Ukraine.” reads the caption of the post that has now been upvoted over 33,800 times on Reddit.

The video got Redditors wondering why Russian planes are still operating in Israel. A user asked, “Why are Russian planes still allowed to land there?” However, due to Israel's ongoing conflict with Palestine led to a user asking, “Would be funnier if the Russian was waving a small Palestinian flag."

Meanwhile, Russia has closed its airspace to 36 countries in retaliation for the sanctions imposed on it since first declaring war against Ukraine. 27 of these are reportedly European nations, as per an announcement by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia.

