Arunachal's Hollongi airport to be operational from August 15: Airport Authority of India

Arunachal Pradesh’s Hollongi airport is expected to become operational from August 15, said the Centre on March 3. The 'greenfield airport' in Hollongi is 15 km from the state`s capital Itanagar and is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport is planned for operationalization on August 15, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, includes the construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal building, and city side works.

According to the ministry, the proposed airport is designed for operations of the A-320 category of aircraft and future extension of runway by 500-meter length to cater to the A-321 type of aircraft. Besides, the airport will feature a terminal building that will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours.

"Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities," the statement said.

"Development work is in full swing and almost 80 percent of airside work is completed," the ministry said. Furthermore, the progress of construction of the new interim terminal building is 30 percent, it added.

As per the ministry, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building provisioned with a 'Rain Water Harvesting' system and a sustainable landscape. "The development work also includes the construction of ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, medical centre, and other ancillary works," it added.

With inputs from IANS

