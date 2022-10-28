Jazeera Airways to begin Thiruvananthapuram-Kuwait flight services from October 30

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways is all set to begin its flight service from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala from October 30, said the company in a statement. The first phase of service, starting on October 30, will be 2 days a week. The flight will leave from Kuwait at 6.25 PM (Local time) and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 2.05 AM, it said. The company will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 160 passengers for the service and this will be Jazeera's second service to Kerala. Kerala is a huge market for airlines operating flight services to the Gulf countries.

Jazeera's service is in addition to Kuwait Airways, which operates 3 days a week in the same sector, an Airport statement said here on Thursday. The flight departs from Thiruvananthapuram on Mondays and Wednesdays at 2.50 AM and reaches Kuwait at 5.55 AM (Local time).

With the arrival of budget airline Jazeera, travellers from South Kerala and Tamil Nadu can travel to Kuwait at low cost. Booking for flight service has started, the Airport statement added.

Interestingly, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport also happens to be one of the top 3 busiest airports in India due to large numbers of travellers between Kerala and Guld countries including Kuwait, UAE, Dubai and Sharjah.

With agencies inputs