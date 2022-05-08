हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jet Airways

Jet Airways CEO has a message for European Airlines to improve service, have smiling staff

Jet Airways CEO Sajiv Kapoor's experience is based on his recent travel experience with a full-service carrier; however, he refrained from revealing the airline's name.

Jet Airways CEO has a message for European Airlines to improve service, have smiling staff
Image for representation

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recently shared a list of his views on what European carriers should avoid providing better service for their travellers. These pointers he mentioned were based on his recent travelling experience in a full-service carrier. The pointers he shared covered multiple points, including staff behaviour, the boarding process and services in general.

In his tweet, Jet Airways CEO mentioned, "Boarding an FSC [full-service carrier] in Europe. Things to avoid". Furthermore, elaborating on the subject and talking about the services, he said, "1. Staff travellers making bookings and checking in at a business class counter, holding up the line. 2. Having to remind glum-looking, non-smiling, no greeting agent to put priority tag. 3. Poor priority boarding process for stairs gate.”

However, when a Twitter user inquired about the name of the airline, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor refused to say the name by saying, "My lips are sealed." It is to be noted he has recently been appointed as Jet Airways CEO, before that, he has had experience working with other airlines like SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara.

Also read: Direct flights from India to Madagascar soon, Visa on arrival for Indian tourists

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor's Jet Airways is scheduled to restart operations, with its first test flight to and from Hyderabad airport taking place on May 5 after nearly three years of being grounded.

The test flight, which demonstrated an aircraft's airworthiness, was the first step in obtaining an air operator certificate from the aviation regulator DGCA, which would allow commercial flights to resume.

