Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor recently shared a list of his views on what European carriers should avoid providing better service for their travellers. These pointers he mentioned were based on his recent travelling experience in a full-service carrier. The pointers he shared covered multiple points, including staff behaviour, the boarding process and services in general.

In his tweet, Jet Airways CEO mentioned, "Boarding an FSC [full-service carrier] in Europe. Things to avoid". Furthermore, elaborating on the subject and talking about the services, he said, "1. Staff travellers making bookings and checking in at a business class counter, holding up the line. 2. Having to remind glum-looking, non-smiling, no greeting agent to put priority tag. 3. Poor priority boarding process for stairs gate.”

Boarding an FSC in Europe. Things to avoid: 1. Staff travellers making bookings & checking in at Business Class counter, holding up the line. 2. Having to remind glum looking non-smiling, no greeting agent to put Priority tag. 3. Poor priority boarding process for stairs gate. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 7, 2022

However, when a Twitter user inquired about the name of the airline, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor refused to say the name by saying, "My lips are sealed." It is to be noted he has recently been appointed as Jet Airways CEO, before that, he has had experience working with other airlines like SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor's Jet Airways is scheduled to restart operations, with its first test flight to and from Hyderabad airport taking place on May 5 after nearly three years of being grounded.

The test flight, which demonstrated an aircraft's airworthiness, was the first step in obtaining an air operator certificate from the aviation regulator DGCA, which would allow commercial flights to resume.