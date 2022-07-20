NewsAviation
JET AIRWAYS

Jet Airways to buy 50 Airbus A220 aircrafts as it restarts India commercial operations: Report

A recent report on Reuters states that India's Jet Airways is nearing a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, the European plane maker. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

As per a recent report on Reuters, India's Jet Airways is nearing a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, the European plane maker. The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.

Jet Airways is about to restart its commercial flying operations in India under the new ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium as the airline has received all necessary clearances and certificates from DGCA and government. 

"We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for Jet Airways said.

