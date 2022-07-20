As per a recent report on Reuters, India's Jet Airways is nearing a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus, the European plane maker. The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.

Jet Airways is about to restart its commercial flying operations in India under the new ownership of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium as the airline has received all necessary clearances and certificates from DGCA and government.

"We are in an advanced stage of discussions with lessors and OEMs (manufacturers) for aircraft, and we will announce our aircraft choice and fleet plans as we make our decisions," a spokesperson for Jet Airways said.

