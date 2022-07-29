Jehangir RD Tata, widely known as JRD Tata, born on July 29, 1904, in a Parsi family in Paris, became the first person to take the first step for India in multiple regions. The man, apart from being the leader of the Tata Group, pushed his limitations in multiple fields like aviation and ended up being recognised as a pioneer of the Indian aviation Industry. The man led his business to success and simultaneously contributed to India's development with his endeavours. Under his leadership, Tata Group's assets increased from Rs 620 million in 1939 to Rs 1,00,000 million in 1990.

The businessman was a well-known aviation enthusiast and developed his interest in planes at a very young age. His interest in the field started developing during his days in France after witnessing his hero Louis Bleriot's chief pilot Adolph Pegoud operating a plane. Bleriot was the first man to fly across the English Channel.

The enthusiasm of the young boy further developed with age, and JRD Tata managed to get his flying license at the age of 24. He became the first one to pass a flying test. On February 10, 1929, the young man got his first commercial aviator's certificate taking the first step to becoming the pioneer of aviation in India. In the same year, he started India's first airline, Air India, giving a start to the aviation industry in the country. Taking the opportunity in hand, Jehangir used his commercial aviator's license to pilot the inaugural flight of Tata Airlines on October 15, 1932.

Also read: MiG-21 Crash: India's 'Flying Coffin' crashes again killing 2 pilots, Image Gallery - IN PICS

Putting in his efforts, the domestic airline he founded was later nationalised and became Air India in 9153. This along with many of his achievements later earned him his country's respect. Upon his death in Geneva, Switzerland, on 29 November 1993 at the of 89, the country's Parliament was adjourned in his memory.