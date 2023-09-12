trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661306
Justin Trudeau's Grounded Plane Fixed, Canada PM To Leave India Soon

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

Sep 12, 2023
Justin Trudeau's Grounded Plane Fixed, Canada PM To Leave India Soon Image Source- ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation are expected to depart from the national capital on Tuesday afternoon as the technical issue with his aircraft has been resolved. In a statement on Tuesday, the prime minister's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.

Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded here due to a technical issue with the aircraft."The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.


Also read: Justin Trudeau's Plane That Couldn't Take Off - Know All About Faulty Aircraft

On Monday, the prime minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces continue their best efforts to get the delegation home."We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," it had said.

