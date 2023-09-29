Karnataka Bandh: 44 Flights From Bengaluru Airport Cancelled; Passengers Create Chaos
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport saw the cancellation of 44 flights with airport authorities citing operational reasons for the change in schedule.
Bengaluru Airport authorities have announced the cancellation of 44 flights as Karnataka observes a state-wide shutdown. As per an announcement by Airport authorities 22 arrivals and 22 departures have been cancelled today from Kempegowda International Airport. As per the announcement, the cancellations have been made due to operational reasons and the passengers were intimated within time.
