Karnataka: Shivamogga Airport Begins Operations With Maiden Flight From Bengaluru

The maiden flight to the newly constructed Shivamogga Airport took off from Bengaluru on Thursday. Karnataka cabinet minister MB Patil, BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa, and Araga Jnanendra were among the passengers.

The Indigo flight with several state cabinet ministers and leaders of the BJP departed Bengaluru's Kempe Gowda International Airport at 9.50 am and arrived at the Shivamogga Airport at 11.05 am.

Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil, in a press release on Tuesday, said that the Shivamogga Airport will become the first airport run by the state government.

"It is expected to contribute significantly to the economic, industrial, tourism, and educational development of the region," he had said. The service will also benefit people from the surrounding districts of Chikkamagalu, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Haveri.

Patil further stated that the tender has already been floated under the UDAN scheme to expand flight services from Shivamogga. MB Patil also said that the initial response to the flight service has been positive, with tickets booked in advance for the next three weeks.

According to MB Patil the airline service will also benefit people from the surrounding districts of Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chitradurga, and Haveri. The subsequent focus will be on connecting destinations like Delhi, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, and Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Shivamogga Airport in February this year. The new airport is developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The Passenger Terminal Building of the airport is spread over 4,340 sq meters and can handle 300 passengers per hour. Kuvempu Airport in Shivamogga is the ninth domestic airport in Karnataka. Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are international airports in the state.