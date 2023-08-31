Watch: IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Brother After Long Time

Cabin crew members often get attention on social media for their unique communication of necessary instructions. However, this time an IndiGo cabin crew member and a pilot of the airline are going viral on the internet for something different. The cabin crew member Shubha got to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother after a long time as he was the captain of the same flight. Hence, the duo got to unite after a long time on the day of the festival.

A video shared by IndiGo on social media shows the celebration of the brother and sister. In the video, Shubha can be seen making a special announcement addressing the passengers present on the flight. The cabin crew member says, "In a profession like ours, it is not that every year we get to celebrate festivals and special moments with our loved ones back home, because it is important for us to take you back home so you can celebrate with your loved ones."

"That’s why, today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many year," she added.

A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav. #HappyRakshaBandhan2023 #HappyRakhi #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/WoLgx8XoIa August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Shubha's brother, Captain Gaurav stood beside her while she addressed the passengers. Coming closer to the end of the video she said, "Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he’s my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on." The video ends with Shubha adorning her brother's wrist with a rakhi. Following this, he bows down to touch her feet showing respect, while the passengers applaud the duo.

