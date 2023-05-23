topStoriesenglish2611912
Kazakh Air Carrier FlyArystan Begins Flights On Delhi-Shymkent Route: Check Details

With the cancellation of visas for Indian tourists, FlyArystan conducted their first flight between India and Kazakhstan on the Delhi-Shyamkent route on May 22.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source: ANI

Kazakh Air Carrier FlyArystan Begins Flights On Delhi-Shymkent Route: Check Details

The Government of Kazakhstan has cancelled visa fees for Indian tourists for two weeks, and Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier (LCC) FlyArystan, has also launched flights from Delhi to Shymkent in Kazakhstan.

Low-cost carrier FlyArystan (Air Astana Group) made the first flight between India and Kazakhstan. The flight on the Delhi-Shymkent route was carried out on Monday, May 22. As the Government of Kazakhstan cancelled visa fees for Indian tourists for a 14-day visit in Kazakhstan, airline company FlyArystan is very hopeful that tourists will visit for their vacation.

"Since the cancellation of the visa regime for Indian citizens to enter Kazakhstan, the flow of tourists has increased significantly; therefore, we decided to fill the need of passengers to travel between countries pursuing our main goal - providing affordable, convenient, and high-quality air transportation options," Pom Komutanont, Senior Director Operations of FlyArystan told ANI.

Kazakhstan's low-cost carrier has also announced their fare for one-way flights between two major metros, which starts from USD 55.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakh low-cost carrier that started its operations in May 2019. The carrier's fleet consists of 14 Airbus A320 aircraft with an average age of 7 years. It is worth noting that four aircraft were received directly from the manufacturer's factory. By the end of 2023, FlyArystan plans to expand its fleet to 19 aircraft, including new aircraft. The airline company is planning to make Kazakhstan a gateway to the European market for Indian passengers.

