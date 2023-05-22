topStoriesenglish2611721
Akasa Air Launches ‘Take Off Tuesdays’ Airfare Sale, Offers 10 Percent Discount On Flight Tickets

Passengers flying on any Tuesday on an Akasa Air flight can avail a flat 10 percent discount on Saver and Flexi base fares across all flights.

 

May 22, 2023

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline has announced a special “Take Off Tuesday” sale exclusively for its customers travelling on Tuesdays. The special sale offers travellers a chance to book their upcoming summer travel at discounted fares by choosing to travel on Tuesdays over other days of the week.  As part of the sale, the airline is offering a 10 percent discount to its customers  on “Saver” and “Flexi” fares upon booking one-way and return non-stop flights. Bookings under the sale are open for a period of one week from 0001 hours of 19 May 2023 to 2359 hours of 26 May 2023 for travel on Tuesdays starting 22nd May 2023.

Customers would be required to book at least three days prior to their travel date and avail the discount by simply using the promo code ‘Tuesday’. The offer is available on all 17 destinations across the country through Akasa Air’s website as well as through travel agents and several OTAs.

Akasa Air is India’s fastest growing network and since its launch in August 2022, has carried over 2 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 36 unique routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Akasa Air has an all Boeing 737 MAX fleet offering services like Café Akasa, the in-flight catering service with healthy, delectable meals, including festive menus and gourmet food. Akasa is also the only airline in India to offer Pets onboard a flight, which you can carry in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size.

