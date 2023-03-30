topStoriesenglish2589324
Kentucky Helicopter Crash: Two US Military Choppers Collide Near Fort Campbell, Deaths Feared

The helicopters in the Kentucky crash are HH-60 Black Hawk assault helicopters used by the US armed forces for multiple military operations including medical evacuation and assault.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Two United States army helicopters crashed after a collision while on a training mission over Kentucky. As per a New York Times report, the incident occurred on Wednesday. There is no information on the casualties because of the incident. Currently, the status of the crew members is unknown. However, as per a tweet by governor Andy Beshear fatalities in the accident are expected. It is to be noted, Kentucky State Police and emergency division have been deployed to respond to the crash.

In his tweet, the governor of Kentucky said, "We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected." He further added, "Please pray for all those affected."

The two helicopters involved in the crash are HH-60 Black Hawk in US Military's fleet. As per reports, the assault helicopters were from the 101 Airborne Division (army's only assault division) based in Fort Campbell. The HH-60 helicopters are versatile flying machines used by the military for various purposes including air assaults and medical evacuation.

