NewsAviation
AVIATION

Kite hits SpiceJet Turboprop aircraft while landing near Kolkata airport, all passengers safe

In an unusual incidet, pilots of SpiceJet aircraft were distracted moments before landing at the Kolkata airport when a kite struck the windshield of the plane; Here's what happened next!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SpiceJet pilot faces distraction while landing
  • Kite hits aircraft's windshield while landing at Kolkata airport
  • All onboard land safely

Trending Photos

Kite hits SpiceJet Turboprop aircraft while landing near Kolkata airport, all passengers safe

SpiceJet has been going through a turbulent time for a while now due to repetitive technical snags or bird hit incidents. But this time it was not the airline’s fault. On August 7, the pilots of SpiceJet Dash 8-Q400 aircraft were distracted moments before landing at the Kolkata airport when a kite struck the windshield of the plane. However, the pilots managed to make the landing safely and no one was hurt. 

Soon after landing, the incident was reported to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and which was then further reported to the police. Flying kites are strictly prohibited around the airport area with special emphasis on the route taken by the planes. The investigation has been initiated. 

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported, as usually during Durga Puja, laser lights and high-rise pandals do distract pilots and affect flight movements. Last year, three pilots faced issues while taking off and landing on the runway due to this issue. 

Also read: BIG International Flight update: No need to upload THIS certificate on Air Suvidha portal

Currently, SpiceJet is operating not more than 50 percent of its flights as per the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulator had in July imposed the curb on the airline's flights for a period of eight weeks as its planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in the June 19-July 5 period.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!