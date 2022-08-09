SpiceJet has been going through a turbulent time for a while now due to repetitive technical snags or bird hit incidents. But this time it was not the airline’s fault. On August 7, the pilots of SpiceJet Dash 8-Q400 aircraft were distracted moments before landing at the Kolkata airport when a kite struck the windshield of the plane. However, the pilots managed to make the landing safely and no one was hurt.

Soon after landing, the incident was reported to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and which was then further reported to the police. Flying kites are strictly prohibited around the airport area with special emphasis on the route taken by the planes. The investigation has been initiated.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported, as usually during Durga Puja, laser lights and high-rise pandals do distract pilots and affect flight movements. Last year, three pilots faced issues while taking off and landing on the runway due to this issue.

Currently, SpiceJet is operating not more than 50 percent of its flights as per the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The regulator had in July imposed the curb on the airline's flights for a period of eight weeks as its planes were involved in at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in the June 19-July 5 period.