'Koi mil gaya...' Aviation Ministry shares hilarious meme featuring Hrithik Roshan about flight window seat booking

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is now changing its working pattern and is trying to get on with the "Gen Z way of doing things." Recently, MoCA shared a meme on their official Twitter handle featuring a Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The meme had a small video clip showing a scene from the actor's superhero movie Krrish. Adding context to it, the meme relates to the condition of getting a window seat on a plane. The ministry relates the condition of getting a window seat on the flight with the early check-in time.

The video shows the scene from the movie Krrish where Hrithik Roshan's character Rohit Mehra creates a time machine and sees his future. A glimpse of his future shocks the character, and a feeling of despair is clearly visible on his face. MoCA related the expression with missing a window seat on the flight because of late check-in.

The video clip was shared with the caption saying, "Koi mil gaya... par view nahi mila?" It added," You will get the view when you check in early and on time. So don't forget to web check-in and book your window seat to avoid missing out on the view! " Even the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, liked the meme on the micro-blogging site. Affirming the meme, Kolhapur Airport retweeted it on their wall.

Koi mil gaya... par view nahi mila?



You will get the view when you check in early and on time.

So don't forget to web check in and book your window seat to avoid missing out on the view! #aviation #aviationdaily #Check #travel #traveling #HrithikRoshan #FlightAware #Flyers pic.twitter.com/hNhORCpqRq — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian aviation industry is recovering from the slump during the Covid-19 pandemic. Domestic passenger traffic noticed 67 percent year-on-year growth in the month of October. Translating it into numbers, the passenger volume stood at around 88 lakh passengers. The growth in passenger traffic is sequential and can be credited to improving air connectivity in the nation, with the airlines serving multiple new domestic and international routes. In addition, the credits can also be attributed to the increased frequency of flights on certain routes.