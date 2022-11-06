'This was my first flight, but...' World's tallest woman shares experience after her first flight

What is the height of the tallest person that can travel in a plane? Considering the cabin space, many might expect the person's height to be not more than average. However, Turkish Airlines has probably created a world record by pulling off the first of its kind thing. The airline gave Rumeysa Gelgi her first flight experience. Gelgi is the world's tallest woman and holds the Guinness World Record for the same. She has a height of 215.16 cm (7ft 0.7in), as per the record registered in her name. But this is not all; she has multiple other records in her name, like the longest finger on a living person, the longest hands, and the longest back.

Rumeysa Gelgi shared her first flight experience through her Instagram handle. As per the post, the world's tallest woman took a 13-hour flight with Turkish Airlines. The flight took off from Istanbul and landed in San Francisco in the United States. The airline had to remove six seats to get her on the plane.

The cause of Ms. Gelgi's extraordinary height is a disorder known as Weaver syndrome. Accelerated growth and noticeably advanced bone age are symptoms of the rare hereditary disease. According to Guinness World Records, it also causes restricted joint motion, instability when walking, and issues with breathing and eating.

In a social media post, Gelgi described the journey to her 19,500 followers. She assured everyone that although this was her first flight, it wouldn't be her last. She thanked everyone who has been supportive of her during the process. She said, "This was my first plane ride, but it certainly won't be my last."

The English translation of Rumeysa Gelgi's post on Instagram, "flawless journey from start to finish." Later on, she thanked the airline, the staff, and everyone else who had a role in making it possible to have her first flight experience.