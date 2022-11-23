'Largest aircraft at Kolhapur airport...' Embraer Profit Hunter surprises passengers, Check pics

Kolhapur airport witnessed a landmark event in the airport’s history as for the first time a 146-seater large aircraft landed at the Kolhapur airport on November 22. The Embraer E195-E2 Profit Hunter aircraft landed at 3:20 pm. The aircraft took off from Mumbai and is the largest aircraft to land at Kolhapur airport. With this landmark landing, the Kolhapur airport’s runway has proved suitable for bigger aircraft. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier visited Kolhapur in the first week of September, in an Embraer Legacy 650 jet engine aircraft. This was the first time in the history of Kolhapur airport that such a large-capacity aircraft landed.

The Mumbai airport welcomed the stunning Airbus Beluga and Embraer E195-E2 ‘Profit Hunter’, the largest jet in the E2 family, as both made their maiden grand entry in Mumbai.

Airbus Beluga, the whale-shaped super transporter aircraft, landed at Mumbai airport on the same day. The images of these two aircraft have surfaced all over the internet and have left netizens stunned. The Kolhapur airport took to twitter to share the news. "Proud moment #AAI team received #E195E2 @embraer first one on new taxiway & new apron Bay#3 at #KLH airport. We demonstrated our preparedness to handle bigger aircraft," read the tweet.

Proud moment #AAI team received #E195E2 @embraer first one on new taxiway & new apron Bay#3 at #KLH airport. We demonstrated our preparedness to handle bigger aircrafts. pic.twitter.com/RKbdSabKNu November 22, 2022

One of the qualities of the Airbus Beluga is that it is whale shaped and stands out in the sky as it feels like a whale has taken over the skies. This aircraft has not only become the center of attraction amongst air travelers due to its large size but is unique in itself.

The images of the Airbus Beluga landing at the CSMIA were shared by the airport’s official Twitter handle. “Look who made a pitstop at @CSMIA_Official! The Airbus Beluga Super Transporter made its first appearance at #MumbaiAirport and left us all awestruck. Tell us what you think of its unique design.” the tweet read.