Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Wreckage found, Nepal Army shares first image

A Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning (May29) with 22 onboard. The small plane was travelling from Pokhara to Jomson, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayas and took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara. The plane lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson. The missing plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepalese nationals, with 3 crew members. As per an airline official, the aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact. Nepal, home to the world's highest mountain, does have a record of accidents on its extensive domestic air network, with changeable weather and airstrips in difficult mountain locations. Later, the pilot's phone was tracked to ascertain the plane location and army confirmed they spotted the wreckage. On Monday morning (May 30), Nepali Army shared the wreckage of the plane, confirming the fate of the plane. However, they are yet to find any survivors.