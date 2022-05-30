हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Wreckage found, Nepal Army shares first image

The ill-fated plane operated by Tara Air was carrying four Indians of the same family from Mumbai and two German citizens; the rest of the people on board are said to be Nepalese.

By Arjit Garg | Last Updated: Monday, May 30, 2022 - 09:34
Comments |
Tata Air plane (Reuters)

A Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air crashed in Nepal on Sunday morning (May29) with 22 onboard. The small plane was travelling from Pokhara to Jomson, a popular tourist destination in the Himalayas and took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara. The plane lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson. The missing plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepalese nationals, with 3 crew members. As per an airline official, the aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang district and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact. Nepal, home to the world's highest mountain, does have a record of accidents on its extensive domestic air network, with changeable weather and airstrips in difficult mountain locations. Later, the pilot's phone was tracked to ascertain the plane location and army confirmed they spotted the wreckage. On Monday morning (May 30), Nepali Army shared the wreckage of the plane, confirming the fate of the plane. However, they are yet to find any survivors. 

30 May 2022, 09:32 AM

With 4 Indians onboard, all belonging to the same family from Thane, travelling for their annual holiday, the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted about their emergency hotline number.

30 May 2022, 09:06 AM

Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.
 

30 May 2022, 09:05 AM

The aircraft was on a 20-minute flight from tourist town of Pokhara, 125 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and was bound for Jomsom, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site. 

30 May 2022, 08:55 AM

The flight took off from the western town of Pokhara for Jomsom on Sunday at 9:55 am (0410 GMT), but air traffic control lost contact after 15 minutes, the airline said. Jomsom is a popular trekking destination in the Himalayas

30 May 2022, 08:54 AM

Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter operated by privately owned Tara Air, according to the airline and government officials.

30 May 2022, 08:51 AM

On Sunday Morning (May 29), a Tara Air plane carrying 22 people onboard went missing from radar, after losing communication with Nepal ATC.

