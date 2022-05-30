Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: Wreckage found, Nepal Army shares first image

30 May 2022, 09:32 AM
With 4 Indians onboard, all belonging to the same family from Thane, travelling for their annual holiday, the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted about their emergency hotline number.
Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family.
Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021. https://t.co/2aVhUrB82b
30 May 2022, 09:06 AM
Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.
30 May 2022, 09:05 AM
The aircraft was on a 20-minute flight from tourist town of Pokhara, 125 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, and was bound for Jomsom, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site.
30 May 2022, 08:55 AM
The flight took off from the western town of Pokhara for Jomsom on Sunday at 9:55 am (0410 GMT), but air traffic control lost contact after 15 minutes, the airline said. Jomsom is a popular trekking destination in the Himalayas
30 May 2022, 08:54 AM
Four Indians, two Germans and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter operated by privately owned Tara Air, according to the airline and government officials.
30 May 2022, 08:51 AM
On Sunday Morning (May 29), a Tara Air plane carrying 22 people onboard went missing from radar, after losing communication with Nepal ATC.