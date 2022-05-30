हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nepal plane crash

Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 people onboard Tara Air flight dead, no survivors found - Report

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in a mountainous region in Nepal and had four Indian nationals.

Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 people onboard Tara Air flight dead, no survivors found - Report
Tara Air wreckage (Image: Nepal Army/ Twitter)

No survivors have been found from the Tara Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, according to Nepalese media reports on Monday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Tara Air went missing on Sunday morning in a mountainous region in Nepal and had four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority said 14 bodies have been found. The Canadian-built plane was flying from the city of Pokhara to Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. The wreckage of a plane was found in the country's Mustang district on Monday, the Nepal Army said.

Nepal plane crash LIVE Updates: All 22 feared dead, no survivors found in Tara Air flight wreckage

The airline issued the list of passengers which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathy, his wife Vaibhavi Bandekar (Tripathy) and their children Dhanush and Ritika. The family was based in Thane city near Mumbai.

Inda Singh, who reached the crash site, said the plane was found in a completely damaged condition, the MyRepublica newspaper reported. Singh said there was no fire on the aircraft. The aircraft could have met with an accident after hitting a cliff nearby.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nepal plane crashPlane crashTara AirNepal
Next
Story

Nepal plane crash: Same month, same route, another tragedy after 10 years

Must Watch

PT7M48S

Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Family refuses to conduct post-mortem