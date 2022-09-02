London Heathrow Airport T2 evacuated for THIS reason, situation resolved

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in London was evacuated today as a result of suspicions that there were three unattended bags there. As a safety measure, the area was evacuated. The incident has been stood down because the item was determined not to be suspicious, as per Hillingdon Borough Police.

Hillingdon Police shared the information via Twitter, saying, "We were called at 10:47hrs to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of #Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution. The item was deemed not to be suspicious, and the incident has been stood down. Thanks for your patience!"

More details on the situation awaited