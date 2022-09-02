NewsAviation
UNITED KINGDOM

London Heathrow Airport T2 evacuated for THIS reason, situation resolved

The London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 was evacuated after three unattended suspicious bags were found at the airport, which were later deemed not to be suspicious.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in London was evacuated today as a result of suspicions that there were three unattended bags there. As a safety measure, the area was evacuated. The incident has been stood down because the item was determined not to be suspicious, as per Hillingdon Borough Police.

Hillingdon Police shared the information via Twitter, saying, "We were called at 10:47hrs to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of #Heathrow Airport. The area was evacuated as a precaution. The item was deemed not to be suspicious, and the incident has been stood down. Thanks for your patience!"

More details on the situation awaited

