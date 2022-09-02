NewsAviation
Lufthansa flight cancellation: Massive crowd gathers outside Delhi Airport seeking refund

Lufthansa has offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (USD 900), amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

A crowd of about 150 people gathered on the main road in front of departure gate 1 of Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport demanding a refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives after Lufthansa announced flight cancellations due to pilot strike on Friday.

As per DCP, IGI Airport, due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down, however with the help of staff of IGI airport along with CISF, situation was handled and the crowd was dispersed.

The DCP further mentioned that efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines. Two Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt and Munich were scheculed to land in Delhi and were cancelled after a massive strike was announced by Lufthansa pilots over wages.

