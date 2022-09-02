A crowd of about 150 people gathered on the main road in front of departure gate 1 of Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport demanding a refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives after Lufthansa announced flight cancellations due to pilot strike on Friday.

As per DCP, IGI Airport, due to the gathering of the crowd traffic movement was slowed down, however with the help of staff of IGI airport along with CISF, situation was handled and the crowd was dispersed.

The DCP further mentioned that efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines. Two Lufthansa flights from Frankfurt and Munich were scheculed to land in Delhi and were cancelled after a massive strike was announced by Lufthansa pilots over wages.