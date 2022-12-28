Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing at Chicago airport after laptop catches fire mid-air

After a passenger's laptop caught fire, a Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unforeseen stop in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, the airline reported. The aircraft landed at O'Hare on Monday night as a precaution after an overheated laptop started a small fire in the passenger cabin, according to the airline. When the plane made a safe landing, the fire went extinguished, according to WLS-TV.

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the "unscheduled landing," Lufthansa said in a statement. The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Also read: Air India Express issues new Covid guidelines for international passengers travelling from UAE; Check details

With agency inputs