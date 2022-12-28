topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing at Chicago airport after laptop catches fire mid-air

After Lufthansa's landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, two of the flight attendants had to be treated for smoke inhalation due to the laptop fire, reports AP.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 08:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing at Chicago airport after laptop catches fire mid-air

After a passenger's laptop caught fire, a Lufthansa flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, made an unforeseen stop in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, the airline reported. The aircraft landed at O'Hare on Monday night as a precaution after an overheated laptop started a small fire in the passenger cabin, according to the airline. When the plane made a safe landing, the fire went extinguished, according to WLS-TV. 

None of the passengers were injured, but two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation following the "unscheduled landing," Lufthansa said in a statement. The airline said its ground staff was helping passengers get rebooked for flights to their final destinations and said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

Also read: Air India Express issues new Covid guidelines for international passengers travelling from UAE; Check details

With agency inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is every student in Kota worried?
DNA Video
DNA: When the national anthem 'Jana-Gana-Mana' was sung for the first time in 1911
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China come to Unlock from Zero Policy?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Icy bomb' attack on America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Heroic story of Sahibzadas
DNA Video
DNA: When revolutionary Udham Singh was born in 1899
DNA Video
DNA: Quota of success is fixed in Kota!
DNA Video
DNA: Huge 'bomb cyclone' storm hits America
DNA Video
DNA: The mystery of Tunisha's last '15 minutes' UNFOLD!