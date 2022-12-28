Air India Express issues new Covid guidelines for international passengers travelling from UAE; Check details

Guidelines for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour by passengers flying from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India were released by Air India Express on Tuesday. The guideline indicates that all tourists should preferably be fully inoculated in accordance with their country's primary immunisation schedule that has been approved against Covid-19. The wearing of masks and physical distance are two additional safety measures to adopt when travelling.

"All guests should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country. All guests should preferably use masks and follow physical distancing on flights/travel and at all points of entry," the official Twitter handle of Air India Express tweeted.

The Air India Express, headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, is notably India`s first international budget carrier, offering connectivity to the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Air India Express Limited, a fully-owned division of Air India, the national carrier of India, runs it. However, the guidelines stated that Post-arrival random testing is not required for children under the age of 12.

The children are only required to undergo testing and get treatment in accordance with the protocol if they are discovered to be symptomatic for COVID-19 upon arrival or during the time of self-monitoring.

"Children under 12 years of age are exempted from post-arrival random testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per the protocol," the advisory by Air India Express read.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that at least two percent of the arriving passengers on international flights to the country will have to undergo random sampling as part of a precautionary measure for Covid-19.

In an official statement, the MoCA said that the passengers are to be identified by the airline and will be allowed to leave the airport after sample collection. Those being tested positive for the infection will be isolated, and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

"This arrangement should come into the practice with effect from 10:00 am on December 24," per MoCA's statement. Last week Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Lok Sabha said that the government has started random RT-PCR sampling among the passengers arriving at International airports in the country amid the recent surge of Coronavirus infection in various countries including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also issued `Guidelines for International Arrivals` in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the guidelines will be reviewed and revised from time to time.

(With inputs from ANI)