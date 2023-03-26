topStoriesenglish2588062
NewsAviation
AVIATION

Major Aviation Disaster Averted in Nepal: Air India, Nepal Airlines Plane Almost Collided Mid-Air

The incident took place when a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Major Aviation Disaster Averted in Nepal: Air India, Nepal Airlines Plane Almost Collided Mid-Air

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller after a major tragedy was averted on Friday, Friday 24, 2023. As per a report on PTI, an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came dangerously close to collision mid-air, putting lives at risk of hundreds of passengers on the aircrafts. However, the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The incident took place on Friday morning, when a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The report states that that the Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 feet while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet at the same location. The Air India plane was in a holding pattern, but descended 15,300 feet to 3,700 feet. After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said, averting the incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for 'carelessness'", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula. Further, the CAAN has decided to ban the Air India pilots in the incidents and has written to DGCA-India, the CAAN announced.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has written to the Indian Commission in this regard about the decision. The CAAN also questioned the crew over the incident on the same day after landing at Kathmandu. The pilot-in-command also accepted their mistake and apologized for it, reported PTI.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'