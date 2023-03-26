Major Aviation Disaster Averted in Nepal: Air India, Nepal Airlines Plane Almost Collided Mid-Air

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller after a major tragedy was averted on Friday, Friday 24, 2023. As per a report on PTI, an Air India and a Nepal Airlines aircraft came dangerously close to collision mid-air, putting lives at risk of hundreds of passengers on the aircrafts. However, the warning systems alerted the pilots whose timely action prevented the disaster, authorities said on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The incident took place on Friday morning, when a Nepal Airlines plane coming to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and an Air India plane coming to Kathmandu from New Delhi almost collided.

The report states that that the Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 feet while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet at the same location. The Air India plane was in a holding pattern, but descended 15,300 feet to 3,700 feet. After it was shown on the radar that the two aircraft were in proximity, the Nepal Airlines aircraft descended to 7,000 ft, the spokesperson said, averting the incident.

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice. pic.twitter.com/enxd0WrteZ — Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (@hello_CAANepal) March 26, 2023

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. The CAAN has suspended the two officers, who were in charge of the control room at the time of the incident.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for 'carelessness'", according to CAAN spokesperson Jagannath Niroula. Further, the CAAN has decided to ban the Air India pilots in the incidents and has written to DGCA-India, the CAAN announced.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has written to the Indian Commission in this regard about the decision. The CAAN also questioned the crew over the incident on the same day after landing at Kathmandu. The pilot-in-command also accepted their mistake and apologized for it, reported PTI.