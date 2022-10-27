MAJOR push to 'Make-in-India': Tata-Airbus to manufacture C-295 transport for IAF in Gujarat, PM Modi to lay foundation stone on Oct 30

The Tata-Airbus JV will manufacture the C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force in Vadodara, Gujarat said Defence Officials on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30, said Defence Ministry spokesperson.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30: Defence Ministry spokesperson https://t.co/70zmDCnETo — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

"For the first time, the C-295 aircraft will be manufactured outside of Europe," Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said. In September last year, India sealed a nearly Rs 21,000 crore deal with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF under a project that entails manufacturing of military aircraft in India for the first time by a private company.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by the Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.The regulatory approval for the ambitious programme was accorded by the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA) last week.

With PTI inputs