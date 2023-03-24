Malayalam Actor Shwetha Menon Shares 'Frustrating Experience' After IndiGo Flight leaves Passengers Behind

Actor Shwetha Menon took to social media to share her 'frustrating experience' with IndiGo Airlines. The actor shared the details on her social media platform informing that the incident occurred while she was at the Mumbai Airport to get her flight to Kochi. She said that she received an SMS stating that her flight was rescheduled. However, when she reached the airport, the plane had taken off for its destination in Kerala, leaving her and the other 22 passengers behind at the airport.

Sharing her ordeal, Shwetha Menon wrote on social media, "Let me tell you the whole story of what happened. It's a frustrating experience that I had with Indigo Airlines @indigo.6e, and I want to share it with you. I had a 12 pm flight (6E-6701) booked from Mumbai to Kochi, which was rescheduled to 1.30 pm as per the SMS received from the airlines. But when I reached the airport, I was shocked to hear that the flight had already taken off at 12 pm! I was not alone; there were around 22 passengers in the same situation as me."

She further added, "Anyway, coming back to the airport, the situation was not handled well by one particular staff at the helpdesk. Instead of providing any assistance, she was trying to put us in the 9 pm flight, even though the 5 pm flight was available. She was not even ready to listen to us and spoke very rudely."

Menon further complained about the bad behaviour of an IndiGo staff, she said, "To add insult to injury, she even challenged us to complain wherever we wanted, and that's when I decided to go live on social media."

Shwetha Menon further informed that after a while the staff made arrangements for the passengers to board a "fully booked" flight. Finally, she reached the Kochi airport via flight 6E-6703 where she received an apology from the airline's staff.