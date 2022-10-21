Max Verstappen's private jet is as fast as the 'Fastest man on Earth': Check images HERE

Max Verstappen is known for his F1 titles, is visibly fond of fast machines. However, the affection for such machines is not limited to four wheels but extends to two wings as well. Manifesting that love, the Japanese Grand Prix winner owns a smartly-painted Dassault Falcon 900EX registered as PH-DTF. Based on the data provided by Planelogger the plan is over 13 years old and entered services as VT-CAP back in July 2009. However, the jet came into the F1 star's sanctuary late in 2020, as per Boss Hunting.

Max Verstappen private jet: Price

The article points out that the purchase price of this jet, which he obtained from none other than Sir Richard Branson, the creator of Virgin Atlantic, has not been made public. Estimates, however, claim that it was between $12.5 and $15.5 million. The aircraft has been registered as PH-DTF since January 2021.

Max Verstappen used his rather newly possessed wings to reportedly travel to every race in the 2021 Formula1 Season. It is to be noted that the season ended with him getting the right to be called a world champion for the first time. Its annual running expenses, according to Boss Hunting, are around $2 million (based on 500 annual hours).

Max Verstappen private jet: Interiors

Given that it has its own bar, as Sporting Excitement points out, Verstappen's aircraft may be among the most opulent in terms of facilities. Additionally, two of its twelve seats can be reclined together to form a bed.

The aeroplane excels in other areas as well besides comfort. The Dassault Falcon 900EX is in fact a unique variation of the French manufacturer's basic Falcon 900 aircraft. Last month, when we examined the various variations of this family, we discovered that the 900EX is a long-range variety with a maximum range of 8,340 km (4,501 NM).