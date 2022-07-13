Celebrities have a knack for private jets not only for being one of the most convenient means of transportation for long-distance journeys but also for the luxuries they offer, and rock and roll star Elvis Presley was no different. He was the owner of the narrow-body jetliner famous by the name of Lisa Marie, which was named after his daughter. But Marie was not the only one in Presley's fleet he also owned other aircraft in the form of Lockheed JetStar, which was even more expensive than the Lisa Marie. It is to be noted that Elvis was quite an enthusiast, which can be better explained by his possessions, as mentioned above.

Elvis Presley's Lisa Marie

The aircraft with a very human nickname was a former Delta Air Lines Convair 880. Getting into the details of the plane, the aircraft was delivered to Elvis Presley in April 1975 and was taken well care of by the singer. Stories and reports suggest that Presley was very keen on taking the aircraft into the sky.

This Flying Graceland, lovingly referred to as the Hound Dog I and The Pride of Elvis Presley Airways by the singer himself, had a lot to brag about. Starting with the price, as we all know, private jets are anything but cheap to buy and maintain. Hence, to no one's surprise, the Convair 880 was $250,000. However, the additional costs exceeded $600,000 to get the aircraft refurbished to suit the singer's needs.

Also read: Mighty Airbus Beluga 'Whale' cargo plane lands at Chennai Airport for the first time, check pics

After the renovations, the aircraft truly became worthy of being called Elvis Presley's aircraft with added luxuries. Now, it had an executive bathroom with gold taps. As if that was not enough, it also had a penthouse bedroom complete with a custom queen-sized bed.

Elvis Presley's Lockheed JetStar

While Lisa Marie was being prepared to take her first flight. Elvis Presley bought another aircraft in the form of Lockheed JetStar. It is to be noted that the Lockheed aircraft was even more expensive than the Convair 880 and had a price tag of around $ 900,000.