Akasa Air Mumbai-Varanasi Flight Receives Bomb Threat; Passengers Deplaned

The Akasa Air plane landed on a separate runway and passengers disembarked after which CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour.

Last Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 08:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
Image for representation

Tensions erupted at Varanasi Airport after a flight of Akasa Airlines from Mumbai to Varanasi received a bomb threat through a tweet on social media. The Air Traffic Control informed the captain of the plane about the bomb threat after which all possible emergency procedures were followed and the plane was landed at Varanasi.

The aircraft landed on a separate runway and passengers disembarked immediately. CISF personnel conducted a thorough search of the plane for about an hour. Nothing was found during checking.

Varanasi Airport Director Puneet Gupta said “Everything is normal. When information about the bomb was received, the airport authority took full precautions and checked and everything was found to be normal. This flight was coming to Varanasi only and it had to land here. Yes as a precautionary measure, it landed on a separate runway.”

