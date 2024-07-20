Microsoft Outage: Chaos Continue At Delhi Airport - DigiYatra Down, IndiGo Faces Long Queues

New Delhi: Several Flights at Indian airports faced delays on Saturday due to a global tech outage caused by an update to Microsoft’s cloud services on Friday. Although reports suggested that the outage had been resolved, problems persisted at Delhi and Chennai airports. Passengers experienced long queues at check-in counters, slow check-ins and the DigiYatra remained offline.

Delhi Airport passengers on July 20 continued to face significant disruptions due to the lingering effects of a global Microsoft outage which impacted aviation operations at the airport.(Also Read: Confused With PF Withdrawal? EPFO Comes With New Initiative To Help Members)

"I am travelling to London and my flight is delayed by half an hour at least. There is a long queue outside the airport. Most of the flights are delayed...," a passenger at Delhi's international airport shared with ANI. (Also Read: Microsoft Outage: IndiGo Issues Handwritten Boarding Passes, Passenger’s Post Goes Viral)

The technical difficulties started on July 19 when a massive outage disrupted various sectors worldwide, especially aviation. On that day, Indian airline IndiGo cancelled around 200 flights across India, citing the global system outage as the main cause. 192 flights have been cancelled with most of them from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai, according to information on IndiGo’s website.

Several airlines, on Friday including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, Air India, and SpiceJet, reported issues on X. New Delhi airport also faced IT problems which caused some temporary disruptions.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu assured travellers that the ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) are handling the situation manually to keep disruptions to a minimum. Most airports and airlines later in the day reported that the issues from the widespread outage had been resolved and operations were back to normal.