“Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India,” read the recent advisory by Air India. Passengers must note that bookings/ queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from April 15, 2022. “Passengers who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit flight number starting with ‘9I,’ must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air,” read the advisory.

Alliance Air has asked passengers to contact +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 or email at support@allianceair.in for any requirement related to Alliance Air. The announcement comes months after Tata Sons took over Air India in a winning bid to acquire 100 percent of the state-run carrier.

However, recently Alliance Air’s made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft took its first commercial flight on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday (April 12) with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on board. While Alliance Air was a subsidiary of Air India, it was operating flights under the government's RCS-UDAN scheme and recently took delivery of the passenger variant of Dornier 228 aircraft made by HAL under the license agreement.

The Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The Dornier 228 is based on Do-228 being operated by the Indian Air Force and manufactured by HAL in India.

