हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Air India not responsible for Alliance Air bookings, Tata-owned airline issues advisory

In a recent advisory, Air India said that Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and any bookings/ queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from April 15. 

Air India not responsible for Alliance Air bookings, Tata-owned airline issues advisory
Image for representation

“Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India,” read the recent advisory by Air India. Passengers must note that bookings/ queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from April 15, 2022. “Passengers who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit flight number starting with ‘9I,’ must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air,” read the advisory.

Alliance Air has asked passengers to contact +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 or email at support@allianceair.in for any requirement related to Alliance Air. The announcement comes months after Tata Sons took over Air India in a winning bid to acquire 100 percent of the state-run carrier. 

However, recently Alliance Air’s made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft took its first commercial flight on the Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday (April 12) with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on board. While Alliance Air was a subsidiary of Air India, it was operating flights under the government's RCS-UDAN scheme and recently took delivery of the passenger variant of Dornier 228 aircraft made by HAL under the license agreement.

The Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. The Dornier 228 is based on Do-228 being operated by the Indian Air Force and manufactured by HAL in India. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Air IndiaAlliance AirTata airlinesIndian Airlines
Next
Story

Air France-KLM to restart Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight from May 25

Must Watch

PT52S

Delhi Superfast: Delhi BJP state president questions C.M. Kejriwal