The regular job of two female pilots became a heartwarming moment for the internet after a video of the duo went viral on the internet. In the video, the pilot duo revealed that they were mother and daughter. Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt working for Southwest Airlines's have become the first mother-daughter duo to fly a plane together. The duo created history by completing flight 3658 from Denver to St. Louis. The duo's video was shared on social media and is now doing rounds on the internet.

The couple is seen holding an old photo at the beginning of the video, which also features the caption "POV: You become the first mother-daughter duo at Southwest." In the video, Captain Holly Petitt can be seen sharing the moment with passengers onboard, saying, "Thank you all for being here. This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines, a very special day. We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines. So, thank you for being here."

Holly said, "It’s been a dream come true. Firstly, that I found this career and fell in love with it, and then one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It is surreal.”

After graduating from college, Holly began her career as a flight attendant before deciding to take the wheel. While working as a full-time mother and raising her family, she took flying classes and earned her credentials, Southwest said in a press release. Kelly, like her mother, had a love of flying and, at the age of 14, dreamed of becoming a pilot. In 2017, she obtained her pilot's license and began working for the airline as an intern. In 2018, she was hired as a pilot. The netizens have reacted to the video with reaction appreciating both the pilots for their achievements. Meanwhile, they also congratulated the duo for their achievements.