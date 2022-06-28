Mumbai Airport introduces ‘Integrated Security Check Point’ for passengers

At Terminal 2, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has established a "Integrated Security Check Point" (T2). This Integrated security check point would see all international and domestic passengers exiting through T2, receive common security clearance at Level 04, and move towards the designated e-gates for the first time across any of the Indian airports. Then, each departing passenger makes their way to the appropriate "Security Holding Area" (SHA).

The unique challenges witnessed at the airport daily require solutions that not just address the task at hand but also seamlessly integrate an enhanced transit experience for the passengers. In this regard, CSMIA identified the opportunity to further streamline the security check-in process for both international and domestic passengers wherein for the first time, both international and domestic passengers come together for security checks at a common security checkpoint. Earlier, security check of both domestic & international passenger was carried out at Level 3 & Level 4 of Terminal 2 respectively.

Post integration, both domestic & international passengers will now move through any one set of e-gates installed at 05 different locations at the pre-security check area & will be separated via validation at another set of e-gates installed post-security check. The introduction of the Integrated security check-in point is an opportunity for CSMIA to showcase the operational efficiency that could be brought in across airports through the adoption of transformative initiatives leading to smoother passenger flow and movements.

Focusing on bringing in newer technology to further enhance the passenger throughputs, CSMIA has also deployed and installed the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) at the new Integrated Security Check Point. CSMIA has deployed 13 ATRS – roller & sensor-based machines that are programmed to return luggage trays to the starting point after passengers collect their belongings.

The retrieval systems can circulate an average of 350 sanitized trays per hour, which will not only boost the processing time of passenger luggage check but also eliminate any manual intervention of the passenger or the staff. Adding to the overall efficiency of the process of Integrated security, the installation of ATRS will also put an end to passengers’ hassle of waiting & looking around for trays since it will allow continuous circulation of the available trays.

Additionally, this technology helps with security clearance of an average of 280 passengers per hour, witnessing a twofold increase from the previous average of 130 pax per hour in the conventional system. ATRS is also being deployed and installed at Terminal 1 for the convenience of passengers departing from the terminal.

Due to faster throughput, the passenger will now experience a more relaxed transit through T2 and be able to enjoy more time inside the Security Hold Area (SHA) before they finally board the aircraft.