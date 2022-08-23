NewsAviation
INDIGO

Goa-Mumbai Indigo flight develops technical snag, here's what happened next

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight developed a technical snag in the engine at the Goa airport, all passengers were deboarded safely from the aircraft, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Goa-Mumbai Indigo flight develops technical snag
  • The snag was detected right before the takeoff on runway
  • All passengers were disembarked safely

Trending Photos

Goa-Mumbai Indigo flight develops technical snag, here's what happened next

Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport. All passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy. The technical snag was detected right before the takeoff on runway at 1:27pm. 

"All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy," said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI. The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

Also read: British Airways to cancel 10,000 flights to London's Heathrow Airport from THIS month

"IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm," Rao said. It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, sources said, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

A few days ago, a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight made a prior landing at the Kolkata airport after a false smoke was detected in the aircraft before landing. However, all passengers were safe and no harm was caused to anyone including cabin crew and pilots. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure