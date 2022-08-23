Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers on board developed a snag at the Goa airport. All passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy. The technical snag was detected right before the takeoff on runway at 1:27pm.

"All the passengers were disembarked safely by the rescue teams of the Indian Navy," said airport director S V T Dhananjaya Rao. The aircraft was taken to the taxi bay by the Navy teams, he told PTI. The Goa airport is a part of the Navy's INS Hansa base.

"IndiGo aircraft 6E 6097 Goa to Mumbai with 187 passengers including four infants on board had to abort the flight due to a technical snag in the right engine while proceeding to the runway at 1.27 pm," Rao said. It had to be pushed back from Bay number nine, sources said, adding that the movement of other aircraft was not affected due to the incident.

A few days ago, a Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight made a prior landing at the Kolkata airport after a false smoke was detected in the aircraft before landing. However, all passengers were safe and no harm was caused to anyone including cabin crew and pilots.

(With inputs from PTI)