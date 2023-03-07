topStoriesenglish2580714
NewsAviation
PLANE CRASH

New York: Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Plane Crash, Daughter Injured

Reeva Gupta, 33, daughter of Roma Gupta, 63, killed in the crash, is suffering from burns and is a neurosurgery physician's assistant with the Mount Sinai Hospital System.

Last Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:12 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

New York: Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Plane Crash, Daughter Injured

An Indian-origin woman has died in a small plane crash in the New York area while her daughter and the pilot were injured when they were on a "demonstration flight" to explore flying lessons, according to media reports. Roma Gupta, 63, was killed on Sunday on Long Island when the plane, a four-seater single-engine Piper Cherokee, went down in flames as it was returning to the Republic Airport on Long Island from where it had also taken off. Her daughter Reeva Gupta, 33, and the pilot are in hospital with severe burns, according to NBC New York TV channel.

"It was a demonstration flight, an introductory flight to see if people are interested" in flying lessons, Oleh Dekajlo, the lawyer for Danny Waizman Flight School, told the channel. The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed houses and crashed in a field was captured on home surveillance cameras.

A witness told CBS New York TV, "The pilot did a great job, in my opinion, trying to avoid any houses, people and traffic." Reeva Gupta is a neurosurgery physician's assistant with the Mount Sinai Hospital System, according to an appeal set up by co-workers on Gofundme.

"To help fulfil a long-standing wish of theirs, they booked a flight lesson", according to the appeal which had collected nearly $70,000 by Tuesday evening to help Reeva Gupta and her family". It said that she is "fighting for her life" with third-degree burns all over her body.

WABC TV reported that the 23-year-old pilot is a certified flight instructor who issued a "May Day" call - the aviation distress signal - that there was smoke in the plane before it went down.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011