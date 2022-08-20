In an attempt to improve the travelling experience for passengers, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced a new DigiYatra app under the scheme with the same name. However, the app is still in its beta version and can be used on Android phones. Based on multiple reports, the app can be used for a seamless check-in experience at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3) meanwhile also making the whole process much faster.

Benefits of using DigiYatra app

The DigiYatra app comes with a multi-pronged goal and offers numerous benefits for the passengers. Starting with providing seamless movement through the checkpoints at the airport by using biometrics. Specifically, the app uses facial features to identify the passenger associated with the boarding pass in hand. Moreover, the app contributes to having a contactless entry at all the checkpoints using the aforementioned features.

Since no ID car is required, whilst using the app, passengers are subjected to less wait time. Moreover, owing to the app, the security at the airport will be enhanced as only legitimate passengers will be able to enter the airport. It also gives the airport operators real-time access to the data of the passengers, further aiding the airport's security arrangements

Expansion plans on DigiYatra app

The DigiYatra app, as mentioned earlier, has been used in Delhi International Airport's Terminal 3. The government mentioned in a release, "DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Nearly 20,000 passengers had the seamless and secured travel experience after using the facility during the trials."

Furthermore, the first phase of the app will be implemented in Bengaluru and Varanasi this month and later will be expanded to Vijayawada, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The app, in its beta version, is currently available for passengers using Android phones but will soon be released on iOS platforms as well. The passengers will soon be able to complete their overall biometrics via this app.