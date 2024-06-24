Noida International Airport To Begin Commercial Operations By April 2025

The commercial flight operations from the Noida International Airport are expected to begin by the end of April 2025, said the Noida International Airport Authority on Monday.

The authority also mentioned that the airport's construction work is in an advanced stage, and the coming weeks are crucial for further progress.



"Construction and development work at Noida International Airport is at an advanced stage, and we continue to pass important milestones on the road to operational readiness. This is a large and complex project, and the next few weeks of construction activities are crucial," said the airport authority.The runway, passenger terminal, and control tower construction are well-advanced. Recently, contracts were awarded for ground handling, commercial area operations, and important maintenance services.Moreover, agreements have been signed with several airlines for flight connections from Noida International Airport.The authority highlighted its collaboration with contractor Tata Projects Limited and other stakeholders to maintain the momentum of construction activities and prepare for operational readiness.After the construction, Noida International Airport will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and globally. The airport aims to blend Swiss efficiency with Indian hospitality, offering rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to passengers.It will be the first airport of its kind in India to achieve net zero emissions, setting a new standard for sustainable airport operations.At its opening, the airport will feature one runway and one terminal, with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers. Future development phases will allow for further expansion. Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction, and operation of this greenfield project, Noida International Airport.The Delhi airport, India's busiest, handles approximately 1,200 flights per day. The Noida airport is expected to commence operations with 65 daily flights.