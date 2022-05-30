हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Boeing

Norwegian Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, delivery expected in 2025

Norwegian Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts, Board chairman Svein Harald Oygard called it ‘a landmark deal,’ reports AP. 

Norwegian Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircrafts, delivery expected in 2025
Image for representation

Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle has reached an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The planes are due to be delivered between 2025 and 2028, at a schedule closely corresponding to current aircraft lease expirations. The company said it intends to finance the outstanding balance of pre-delivery payments through positive cash flow from operating activities, and that ‘a significant share of the aircraft’ will be owned by Norwegian, ‘ensuring an optimized and balanced aircraft financing structure.’

Board chairman Svein Harald Oygard called it ‘a landmark deal.’ “This will result in lower all-in costs and increased financial robustness, enabling us to further solidify our Nordic stronghold,” Oygard said in a statement.

Also read: Nepal Plane Crash: All 22 people onboard Tara Air flight dead, no survivors found - Report

“The deal also allows us to serve our customers with state-of-the-art aircraft that can run increasingly on sustainable aviation fuel.” Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said the deal will also strengthen the company's equity considerably, further solidifying Norwegian's financial position.

Subsequent to the conclusion of these agreements, Norwegian is estimated to record a net gain of around 2 billion kroner ($211 million). Norwegian operates a short-haul network across the Nordics and to key European destinations. 

(With inputs from AP)

