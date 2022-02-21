Now own a part of first Emirates’ Airbus A380, airline to sell skin tags

Emirates will sell skin tags made from the first Airbus A380 delivered to the company for the first time. There are 380 tags made from the skin of A6-EDA for each airport it visited, making 23,560 in all.

At Al Maktoum International Airport, commonly known as Dubai World Central Airport, Falcon Aircraft Recycling disassembled Emirates first Airbus A380. The majority of the plane's skin was turned into mementos rather than soda cans by Falcon Aircraft Recycling.

Simple Flying reports that 62 airports were visited by A6-EDA, from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, and those 380 tags were created for each airport it visited. On each tag it says that the aircraft landed 6,319 times at 62 airports along with service years from August 2008 to April 2020.

The rear side of each run has a distinct design, despite having a common front. The interior includes information about the specific destination. Los Angeles International Airport, for instance, shows that the aircraft first visited on August 5th, 2008. The tag's serial number is also shown along with the destination it belongs to.

Falcon Aircraft Recycling and Emirates have invested a great deal of effort in the presentation of the tags. A certificate of authenticity from the airline will accompany each tag.

Speaking with Simple Flying, Falcon Aircraft Recycling's Director, Andrew Tonks, revealed that the tags should go on online sale sometime in March or April 2022. Each tag will be priced at AED 250 (Rs 5,100) + VAT.

