topStories
NewsAviation
AVIATION

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off daily direct flight services between Bhubaneswar-Jeypore at THIS price

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off daily direct flight services between Bhubaneswar-Jeypore at an introductory fare of Rs 999, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Odisha CM flags off daily direct flight services from Bhubaneshwar-Jeypore
  • The introductory airfare of this flight service is Rs 999
  • Check full Bhubaneshwar-Jeypore flight schedule HERE

Trending Photos

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off daily direct flight services between Bhubaneswar-Jeypore at THIS price

To enhance air connectivity in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off daily direct flight services between the state capital Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district. Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will operate the nine-seater flight under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Patnaik flagged off the flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar. The introductory airfare of this flight service is Rs 999. As per officials, the flight will depart from Bhubaneswar airport at 11:35 am daily and reach Jeypore at 1:20 pm. On the return journey, it will take off from Jeypore airport at 4:05 pm and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5:50 pm. 

The airstrip in Jeypore was constructed in 1962 along with the establishment of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory in the nearby Sunabeda area. In the 1980s, Vayudoot operated a daily Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam flight via Jeypore. It was upgraded to an airport under the UDAN scheme in 2017.

Also read: Russian flag carrier Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow from THIS day

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence for the Jeypore airport, allowing commercial flight operations, on October 20.

The milestone event was shared on twitter. "#Jeypore earlier this month became the 1st state owned airport to get a license. With #Odisha Govt support, airline operator @IndiaoneA commenced flight operations to Jeypore. The daily flight between the State Capital and Jeypore will cut down the travel time to 1.5 hour," read another tweet of CMO Odisha. 

Recently, AirAsia India also started 21 weekly flight services from Delhi-Bhubaneswar. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Aviationdirect flightsBhubaneswar-Jeypore flightsAir ticketsOdisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series