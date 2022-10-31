Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off daily direct flight services between Bhubaneswar-Jeypore at THIS price

To enhance air connectivity in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today flagged off daily direct flight services between the state capital Bhubaneswar and Jeypore in Koraput district. Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air will operate the nine-seater flight under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Patnaik flagged off the flight from the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar. The introductory airfare of this flight service is Rs 999. As per officials, the flight will depart from Bhubaneswar airport at 11:35 am daily and reach Jeypore at 1:20 pm. On the return journey, it will take off from Jeypore airport at 4:05 pm and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 5:50 pm.

The airstrip in Jeypore was constructed in 1962 along with the establishment of a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) factory in the nearby Sunabeda area. In the 1980s, Vayudoot operated a daily Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam flight via Jeypore. It was upgraded to an airport under the UDAN scheme in 2017.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted the licence for the Jeypore airport, allowing commercial flight operations, on October 20.

CM @Naveen_Odisha flagged off direct flight services between Biju Patnaik International Airport and Jeypore Airport in #Koraput. The commencement of flight operations will give boost to connectivity, commerce and tourism, fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the region. pic.twitter.com/YIRzwvKTLf — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 31, 2022

The milestone event was shared on twitter. "#Jeypore earlier this month became the 1st state owned airport to get a license. With #Odisha Govt support, airline operator @IndiaoneA commenced flight operations to Jeypore. The daily flight between the State Capital and Jeypore will cut down the travel time to 1.5 hour," read another tweet of CMO Odisha.

Recently, AirAsia India also started 21 weekly flight services from Delhi-Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from PTI)