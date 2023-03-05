topStoriesenglish2580136
Odisha Government Begins Flight Operations On Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda Route

India One Air will operate flights on the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9-seater aircraft to boost connectivity between the two cities and accelerate economic activities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

The Odisha government has begun a wholly state-sponsored flight operation on the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda (Berhampur) route in an effort to improve air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and other towns in the state. On the 107th anniversary of the birth of illustrious statesman and former CM Biju Patnaik, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik officially opened the flight service between the Silk City of Berhampur and the Temple City of Bhubaneswar. This will cut the distance travelled to one hour.

The flight operation on this route will boost the industry and tourism sector, Patnaik said. He said there was a long-standing demand for flight operations at Rangeilunda, and now, the air connectivity will fulfil all the dreams in every respect.

The presence of tourist destinations like Chilika Lake, Tampara Lake, Gopalpur Beach, Rushikulya river, Tara Tarini temple, and others will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Rangeilunda.

Earlier, the Rangeilunda airstrip was used only for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries. India One Air will operate in the Bhubaneswar-Rangeilunda route using a 9-seater aircraft.

The airport at Rangeilunda to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of the local community to accelerate economic activity in the region. Berhampur is considered a commercial hub of Southern Odisha.

With PTI Inputs

