Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils Biju Patnaik's Iconic 'Dakota' Aircraft For Public Display

On the 107th anniversary of the famous statesman Biju Patnaik's birth, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik displayed his classic Dakota aeroplane for public inspection at the Bhubaneswar Airport on Sunday. On January 18, 2023, the ace pilot Biju Patnaik transported his Dakota DC-3 aircraft from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to the capital of Odisha, where it was rebuilt before being shown to the general public at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

A 10-member team of Aerospace Research Development required 12 days to dismantle the aircraft and pack it in proper shape for public viewing. An official said the team of engineers, technicians, and experts assembled the dismantled aircraft.

Talking PTI Odisha's IT Secretary Manoj Mishra, who was part of the team for the renovation and restoration of the Iconic Dakota Aircraft, said, "today is an emotional day for all of us. We have heard so many stories about the late Biju Patnaik ji, on how he had gone and rescued people from Indonesia, How he had made a landing in Leh in Jammu and Kashmir. We didn't have a living symbol of his daredevilry in Odisha."

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the "Dakota" aircraft for public display at Biju Patnaik International Airport Bhubaneswar



Mishra said, "when we brought the Dakota from Kolkata Airport, it was really in very bad condition. We have restored it in full glory, and it now stands as a testimony to Biju Babu's Daredevilry. It will inspire generation after generation when people will see, and the new generation will read about him."

This is perhaps the first airport in the world where an aircraft is being displayed at the entrance for public viewing, said noted historian Anil Dhir.

Before bringing the Dakota to Odisha, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had allotted 1.1 acres of land for the aircraft to be placed in front of the airport named after the legendary leader. A memorial will be built for this purpose.

It is a matter of pride for the Odisha government to unveil the Dakota DC-3 aircraft. Public display of the aircraft will serve as an embodiment of the former chief minister's courage and adventurism and inspire people of Odisha to dream big, a release by the Commerce and Transport department said.

The government plans to build a mini walk-through museum at the display site. It will depict the young days of Biju Patnaik when he flew the aircraft, his adventure stories, and pictures and tales of his high-risk missions.

Before joining politics, Biju Patnaik was an ace pilot and established Kalinga Airlines with a fleet of 15 Dakota aircraft. As part of his adventure trip, Biju Patnaik rescued erstwhile Indonesian Vice President Muhammad Hatta and Prime Minister Sutan Sjahrir in 1947. The Indonesian government had twice decorated Biju Patnaik with 'Bhumiputra,' the country's highest civilian award, for his daredevil mission.

Since this aircraft is closely associated with Biju Patnaik, it will resemble Odisha's rich aviation history, which would be a befitting tribute to one of the most iconic personalities of Odisha. People will see this Dakota Aircraft as a memento of late Biju Patnaik's bravery and heroics, an official statement issued by CMO said.

